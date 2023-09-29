News & Insights

Hong Kong stocks rebound as U.S. yields drop

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

September 29, 2023 — 12:59 am EDT

By Summer Zhen

HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rebounded on Friday from the lowest level in 2023 hit in the previous session, as Wall Street gained overnight due to a pullback in U.S. Treasury yield from multi-year highs.

Mainland markets are closed for a week-long National Day holiday and would reopen on Oct. 9.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI rose 2.71%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE jumped 2.79%.

** Hong Kong-listed tech giants rallied more than 3%.

** "Hong Kong stocks have fallen sharply recently, with P/E ratio dropping to less than 10 times. So today is more of a technical rebound driven by the external U.S. market," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities.

** Hong Kong shares fell to a new low in 2023 on Thursday as high interest rate and China' s economic problems continue to pressure the market. Hang Seng Index dipped nearly 3% for the month.

** Embattled property giant China Evergrande Group 3333.HKsaid its founder is being investigated over suspected "illegal crimes", letting creditors become increasingly concerned about the group's prospects.

** Evergrande Group and its units have suspended share trading in Hong Kong since Sept. 28.

** On the bright side, U.S. and China are discussing a possible trip to Washington by Xi's top economic-policy aide, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, which could pave the way for Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the U.S.

** Hong Kong shares of Nio Inc 9866.HK surged 9% after Reuters reported the Chinese electric vehicle maker is exploring investment, tech alliances with Mercedes-Benz, citing sources.

(Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

