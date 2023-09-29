Hong Kong stocks rebound as U.S. yields drop

By Summer Zhen
HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rebounded on Friday from the lowest level in 2023 hit in the previous session, as Wall Street gained overnight due to a pullback in U.S. Treasury yield from multi-year highs.
Mainland markets are closed for a week-long National Day holiday and would reopen on Oct. 9.
** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI rose 2.71%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE jumped 2.79%.
** Hong Kong-listed tech giants rallied more than 3%.
** "Hong Kong stocks have fallen sharply recently, with P/E ratio dropping to less than 10 times. So today is more of a technical rebound driven by the external U.S. market," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities.
** Hong Kong shares fell to a new low in 2023 on Thursday as high interest rate and China' s economic problems continue to pressure the market. Hang Seng Index dipped nearly 3% for the month.
** Embattled property giant China Evergrande Group 3333.HKsaid its founder is being investigated over suspected "illegal crimes", letting creditors become increasingly concerned about the group's prospects.
** Evergrande Group and its units have suspended share trading in Hong Kong since Sept. 28.
** On the bright side, U.S. and China are discussing a possible trip to Washington by Xi's top economic-policy aide, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, which could pave the way for Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the U.S.
** Hong Kong shares of Nio Inc 9866.HK surged 9% after Reuters reported the Chinese electric vehicle maker is exploring investment, tech alliances with Mercedes-Benz, citing sources.
(Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
