Hong Kong stocks hit 20-month high on mainland China demand

Contributors
Luoyan Liu Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Hong Kong stocks climbed to a 20-month high on Tuesday, helped by steady and robust demand from investors in mainland China for shares in the Asian financial hub.

SSEC 0.0%, CSI300 -0.4%, HSI 3.1%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 1.1%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 22.3%

FTSE China A50 -0.1%

SHANGHAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks climbed to a 20-month high on Tuesday, helped by steady and robust demand from investors in mainland China for shares in the Asian financial hub.

** The Hang Seng index .HSI added 3.1%, to 29,746.17 points, highest since May 3, 2019, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE gained 2.9%, to 11,796.28.

** Leading the gains, the Hang Seng tech index .HSTECH jumped 4% to a fresh high, while the Hang Seng financials index .HSCIF rose 2.9%.

** "It's mainly because of the liquidity foam. The outperforming stocks are benefiting from southbound flows," said Steven Leung, a Hong Kong-based executive director at UOB Kay Hian.

** He said the AH premium also makes Hong Kong equities attractive to mainland investors.

** As of 04:14 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 34.69% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

** Mainland investors purchased 18.9 billion yuan ($2.91 billion) worth of Hong Kong stocks on Tuesday via the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong, after spending a record HK$23 billion on Monday, according to HKEX and Refinitiv data.

** For the past two years, the Hong Kong stock market had been far underperforming the A-share market and U.S. stocks, and the southbound inflows now are expected to help a recovery in the valuations of Hong Kong stocks, Essence International noted.

** The brokerage expects easing Sino-U.S. tensions after President-elect Joe Biden takes office, noting he would mainly focus on combating the coronavirus outbreak in the United States and soothing domestic divisions.

** On the mainland, the CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 0.4%, to 5,496.97 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was unchanged at 3,596.10 points.

($1 = 6.4864 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More