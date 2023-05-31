Hong Kong stocks heading for bear market, yuan drops as China data misses

By midday, the Hang Seng Index .HSI had dropped 2.25%, taking the total decline from a Jan. 27 closing high to nearly 20%. If it closes a touch weaker, it would confirm the HSI has been in a bear market.

"The sentiment in the financial market is quite bearish. It is not clear how the government interprets the current economic condition. There is no sign of imminent policy response," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management. "

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE fell 2.35%. An index of Hong Kong-listed tech giants .HSTECH plummeted 2.47%, leading the decline.

The yuan slid to a six-month low of 7.1090 per and is down more than 2.6% this month. Mainland stocks also fell，with the blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 dropping 1.1%, while the Shanghai Composite .SSEC dipped 0.74%.

Nomura chief economist Ting Lu expects strong headwinds from a structural property slump, a deepening global manufacturing downturn and worsening geopolitical tensions will continue to be a drag on the economy.

"We expect the manufacturing PMI to remain in the contraction zone in June," he said in a note.

The Hang Sang Index has erased almost all its gains since November 2022, when a rally betting on China's reopening after years of stringent pandemic lockdowns began.

Despite their cheap valuations, Hong Kong markets are unlikely to rebound anytime soon, analysts say.

"Turnover remains low. We don't see big money coming in and buying the dip yet," said Linus Yip, chief strategist at First Shanghai Securities.

The Hang Seng Index will likely see further selling pressure for the rest of this week, given the U.S. dollar index rebounded while oil prices dropped, showing risk aversion has picked up, said Kenny Ng, strategist at China Everbright Securities International.

Yields on China's benchmark 10-year government bonds CN10YT=RR hovered around six-month lows of 2.72%, as weaker demand and signs of a slowing economy raised investor hopes for more monetary easing.

(Reporting by Summer Zhen; additional reporting by Georgina Lee; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((summer.zhen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-3462-7739))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.