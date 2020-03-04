Hong Kong Stocks Figure To Snap Losing Streak On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sliding almost 70 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,220-point plateau although it figures to stop the bleeding on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over the political landscape in the United States. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index sank 62.75 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 26,222.07 after trading between 26,038.39 and 26,372.48.

Among the actives, Hang Seng Bank plummeted 3.99 percent, while China Resources Land surged 2.99 percent, BOC Hong Kong plunged 2.44 percent, Sands China tumbled 2.09 percent, AAC Technologies skidded 1.84 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties spiked 1.65 percent, CNOOC sank 1.45 percent, Techtronic Industries accelerated 1.40 percent, China Mobile jumped 1.15 percent, Galaxy Entertainment dropped 0.97 percent, WH Group climbed 0.75 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) shed 0.74 percent, AIA Group lost 0.60 percent, Ping An Insurance fell 0.57 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical slid 0.55 percent, China Mengniu Dairy advanced 0.53 percent, New World Development added 0.50 percent, China Life Insurance dipped 0.44 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.13 percent, CITIC rose 0.11 percent and Sino Land, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Tencent Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Wednesday, accelerating as the day progressed.

The Dow jumped 1,173.45 points or 4.53 percent to end at 27,090.86, while the NASDAQ spiked 334.00 points or 3.85 percent to 9,018.09 and the S&P 500 surged 126.75 points or 4.22 percent to 3,130.12.

The rebound on Wall Street came after former Vice President Joe Biden performed much better than expected in the Super Tuesday contests, including an upset victory over Senator Bernie Sanders in delegate-rich Texas. Biden is seen as likely to be a much more pro-business president than the very liberal Sanders.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said service sector growth expanded to a one-year high in February, while payroll processor ADP said private sector employment increased by more than expected in February.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Wednesday ahead of the meeting of OPEC and its allies in Vienna this week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.40 or 0.9 percent at $46.78 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.