Hong Kong stocks fall for 6th day as trade, protest worries weigh

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -3.5%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used -0.3%

HSI -0.8%, HSCE -0.9%, CSI300 -1.1%

FTSE China A50 -1.1%

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Monday, posting their sixth straight session of losses, as U.S.-China trade uncertainties and concerns over political protests weighed on risk appetite.

** The Hang Seng index .HSI fell 0.8% to 26,222.40, while the China Enterprises Index .HSCE dropped 0.9% to 10,287.92.

** Washington and Beijing labelled the two-day trade talks last week as "productive" and "constructive", with the U.S. Trade Representative's office saying that high-level negotiations will take place in October, as previously planned.

** However, investors' appetite for risk assets was curbed after Chinese officials unexpectedly cancelled a visit to farms in Montana and Nebraska.

** Trade experts, executives and government officials in both countries said that even if the September and October talks produced an interim deal, the U.S.-China trade war has hardened into a political and ideological battle that runs far deeper than tariffs and could take years to resolve.

** Protests over the weekend piled pressure on shares listed on the island.

** Hong Kong police fired tear gas on Sunday to break up pro-democracy protesters who trashed fittings at a railway station and shopping mall, the latest confrontation in more than three months of often violent unrest.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 0.28%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.1232 per U.S. dollar at 08:14 GMT, 0.45% weaker than the previous close of 7.0915.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Guangdong Investment Ltd 0270.HK up 1.02%, followed by Want Want China Holdings Ltd 0151.HK, gaining 0.82% and China Telecom Corp Ltd 0728.HK, up by 0.56%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were Sunac China Holdings Ltd 1918.HK, which was down 4.22%, China Communications Construction Co Ltd 1800.HK, which fell 3.73% and CITIC Securities Co Ltd 6030.HK, down by 3.71%.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.43% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Aditya Soni)

