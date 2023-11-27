News & Insights

Hong Kong stocks fall, China struggles amid weak recovery, sentiment

Credit: REUTERS/TYRONE SIU

November 27, 2023 — 11:59 pm EST

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks fell on Tuesday and China shares were rangebound amid a sluggish economic recovery and weak investor sentiment.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index .HSI lost 0.6%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE declined 0.7% by the midday recess.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 remained flat, and the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC edged up 0.1%.

** Other Asian stocks edged higher, while the dollar was at a three-month low as investors remained convinced that the U.S. Federal Reserve was done with its rate-hike cycle and looked ahead to a crucial inflation report later this week.

** "Recent China economic data are still relatively sluggish and do not resonate with the Fed's slowdown in interest rate hikes," said Li Yanzheng, fund manager at Fortune & Royal Asset. "So the market struggles, as the big-cap stocks remained weak while small stocks outperformed."

** Shares on the Beijing Stock Exchange .CSI899050, which focuses on China's innovative small companies, dropped 3.2% after surging 11.4% on Monday amid frenzied bets.

** The bourse vowed to strengthen regulation and maintain a normal trading order on Monday after shares on the exchange rallied more than 50% since a recent low in October.

** Data showed Chinese industrial firms' profits grew at a slower pace. Investors are still concerned about China's weakening property sector and related sectors.

** China's central bank said it would fend off systemic risks to the economy and use forceful and targeted monetary policy to better support domestic demand.

** In mainland markets, healthcare shares .CSIHCSI and automobiles .CSI931008 rose 1.7% each.

** Hong Kong-listed tech giants .HSTECH slipped 0.3%, with food-delivery giant Meituan 3690.HK down 3.3% ahead of earning results later on the day.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.