Hong Kong stocks extend gains as Trump returns to White House

Hang Seng index gains 0.75%

China Enterprises index HSCE rises 0.92%

HSI finance sub-index edges up 0.2%; property up 0.4%

HONG KONG, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose on Tuesday, tracking strength in overseas markets as U.S. President Donald Trump left the hospital following treatment for COVID-19, a development viewed as reducing political uncertainties in the near term.

** Investors' risk appetite improved after Trump returned to the White House late Monday and said he felt "real good", though one of his doctors cautioned that he may not be out of the woods yet.

** By midday, the Hang Seng index .HSI was 179.19 points higher, or 0.75%, at 23,946.97.

** China's H-shares index .HSCE gained 0.92% to 9,534.48, on track for a third consecutive session of gains.

** Hang Seng Tech Index .HSTECH surged 3.25%, and the energy index .HSCIE rose 2.25%. The sub-index of Hang Seng tracking IT sector .HSCIIT rose 1.63%, the property climbed 0.43%, and the financial sector .HSNF gained 0.2%.

** Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd 0175.HK, which gained 6.11%, was the top gainer on the Hang Seng, while Link REIT 0823.HK was the top drag with a 1.66% drop.

** Chinese markets are closed for a national holiday from Oct. 1 to Oct. 8.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 1.21%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 0.45%.

** The top gainers among H-shares were Geely Automobile, followed by Meituan Dianping 3690.HK, which was up 3.66%, and Xiaomi Corp 1810.HK, which rose 3.37%

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Telecom 0728.HK, which was down 2.10%, followed by Bank of China 3988.HK, which fell 1.25%, and China Unicom 0762.HK that lost 0.98%.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3952 5874; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.