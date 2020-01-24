Hong Kong stocks end higher in half day trade ahead of Chinese New Year holiday

Hong Kong stocks ended slightly firmer in half-day trade on Friday with most participants staying away ahead of the Chinese New Year holiday, but investors were cautious as fears persisted over the spread of a coronavirus outbreak in China.
