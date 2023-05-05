News & Insights

Hong Kong stocks end higher after China services activity expands

Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

May 05, 2023 — 04:44 am EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks finished higher on Friday after data showed China's services activity grew for a fourth consecutive month in April, while mainland China shares declined, dragged down by artificial intelligence-related companies.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300ended 0.3% lower, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC dropped 0.5%.

** Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index .HIS added 0.5%, while the China Enterprises Index .HSCE climbed 1.2%.

** China's services activity grew in April, a survey showed on Friday, as businesses continued to benefit from a return to pre-pandemic levels of demand and output, although expansion slowed slightly.

** "As China's economic recovery continues, we expect investor sentiment to gradually improve towards China equity," said Jian Shi Cortesi, investment director for China at GAM Investments. "Admittedly, there are still a number of uncertainties such as U.S.-China tensions and geopolitical concerns."

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong .HSTECH advanced 1%, with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK up 1.2% after Bloomberg News reported that the e-commerce's international online shopping unit is exploring a U.S. listing.

** In mainland markets, AI-related stocks fell. Communications equipment shares.CSI931160 slumped 2.8%, and AI shares .CSI930713 dropped 1.8%.

** Real estate developers .CSI000952 gained 4.1% amid market expectations of more policy support after a survey showed China's average daily home sales by floor area were down 22% compared with the May Day holiday period before COVID-19.

** The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index .HSMPI rose 3%.

** Mainland financials firms .CSIFN gained 1.3%, with banks .CSI000134 up 1.3% and brokers .CSI399975 rising 1.6%.

