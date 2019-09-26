Hong Kong stocks end firmer on signs of U.S.-China trade deal progress

Contributor
the Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors cheered signs of progress towards a trade deal between the world's two largest economies.

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 3.6%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 2.6%

HSI +0.4%, HSCE +0.4%, CSI300 -0.8%

FTSE China A50 +0.1%

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Thursday as investors cheered signs of progress towards a trade deal between the world's two largest economies.

** The Hang Seng index .HSI rose 0.4%, to 26,041.93, while the China Enterprises Index .HSCE gained 0.4%, to 10,212.27.

** China is in close communication with the United States and is preparing to make progress at trade talks in October, the commerce ministry in Beijing said on Thursday.

** On Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said a deal to end a trade war with China could happen sooner than people think and that the Chinese were making big agricultural purchases from the United States.

** However, gains were capped by doubts on whether the latest the round of talks could yield a deal to the nearly 15-month long U.S.-China trade tussle and lingering worries over the political crisis on the island city.

** Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam will hold her first talks with the public on Thursday in a bid to resolve a political crisis that has fuelled nearly four months of sometimes violent protests and plunged the Chinese-run city into chaos.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS edged 0.1% higher, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 0.13%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 7.1286 per U.S. dollar at 08:22 GMT, 0.05% firmer than the previous close of 7.132.

** The top gainers among H-shares were China Merchants Bank Co Ltd 3968.HK up 3.77%, followed by Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd 0914.HK, gaining 3.61% and China Resources Land Ltd 1109.HK, up by 2.34%.

** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were PetroChina Co Ltd 0857.HK, which was down 1.98%, People's Insurance Company Group of China Ltd 1339.HK, which fell 1.56% and SINOPHARM GROUP CO LTD 1099.HK, down by 1.55%.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 29.93% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((luoyan.liu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: luoyan.liu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters