Hong Kong stocks close higher ahead of Lunar New Year holiday

Hang Seng index ends up 0.45%

China Enterprises index HSCE rises 0.59%

HSI property sector up 0.6%

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended a half-day trading session on Thursday at their highest level since June 2018, as investors squared their positions ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.

** The Hang Seng index .HSI gained 0.45% at 30,173.57 while the China Enterprises Index .HSCE climbed 0.59% to 11,880.49 points.

** Analysts said a phone call between leaders of the United States and China aided sentiment, while some investors were on the sidelines awaiting developments.

** U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Wednesday, his first direct contact with the leader of the world's second-largest economy since winning the November presidential election and taking office last month.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index .HSTECH surged 1.92% and the Hang Seng sub-index tracking information technology firms .HSCIIT rose 0.95%.

** The Hong Kong Hang Seng sub-index tracking property firms .HSNP gained 0.62% and the Hang Seng Finance Index .HSNF climbed 0.40%.

** For the holiday-shortened week, Hang Seng Index climbed 3.02%, the HSCE added 2.76% and the Hang Seng Tech index rose 6.29%.

** The Hong Kong market will be closed from Friday through Feb. 15 and resume trading on Feb. 16.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng Index was Meituan 3690.HK, which was up 3.39%, while the biggest percentage loser was Mengniu Dairy 2319.HK, which fell 1.61%.

** The biggest gainer on Hang Seng Tech Index was Ping An Healthcare 1833.HK, which soared 21.1%, while the top percentage loser was ASM Pacific 0522.HK, down 0.99%

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 3952 5874; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.