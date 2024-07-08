Hong Kong Stocks: BYD Expands in Thailand with Rever Automotive Stake

In major news on Hong Kong stocks, BYD Co. Limited (HK:1211) agreed to acquire a 20% stake in its Thailand-based distributor, Rever Automotive. The acquisition is part of a joint investment agreement between the two companies to boost their competitive edge in Thailand’s electric vehicle (EV) industry. Moving forward, the two companies will broaden their collaboration beyond passenger cars to include segments such as commercial vehicles.

BYD shares gained 0.43% as of writing.

BYD Co. is among the leading manufacturers of electric vehicles and batteries globally. Meanwhile, Rever Automotive is BYD’s exclusive distributor in Thailand and manages over 100 dealerships in the country.

BYD’s Thai Journey

Since its official entry into Thailand’s passenger car market in 2022 with Rever, BYD has quickly emerged as the country’s top-selling EV brand. According to market research firm Counterpoint, Thailand stands as BYD’s largest overseas market, where it commands a 46% share of the country’s EV segment.

Interestingly, BYD is among the leading Chinese players who aim to capitalize on the Thai government’s goal to make the country an EV production hub in Southeast Asia. Moreover, Thailand’s target to raise local EV production to at least 30% of its total car output by 2030 highlights a significant opportunity for EV companies.

Last week, BYD celebrated the opening of its first factory in Thailand to meet the growing EV demand in Southeast Asia. The factory can produce 150,000 vehicles per year and will assemble batteries and other components.

The acquisition also follows recent criticism surrounding BYD’s big discounts in Thailand, leading to a government investigation into Rever. Many customers have filed complaints about overpaying for BYD models after dealers started offering significant price reductions.

Is BYD a Good Stock to Buy Now?

According to TipRanks, 1211 stock has received a Strong Buy consensus rating, backed by eight Buy recommendations. The BYD Co. share price target is HK$301.95, which implies an upside of 28.5% from the current trading level.

