Hong Kong Stocks: Baidu Soars on Robotaxi Boom

Among the major Hong Kong stocks, Baidu, Inc. (HK:9888) (NASDAQ:BIDU) shares soared along with a surge in call options following reports on the boom in the demand for the company’s robotaxis. As reported by Bloomberg, over 48,000 calls were traded, which is six times higher than the 20-day average and twice the number of bearish puts.

The significant rise was primarily attributed to a research report from financial services company Guotai Junan, which indicated that Baidu’s autonomous ride-hailing service, Apollo Go, is expected to achieve profitability through its driverless online car-hailing business model. Apollo Go was launched in August 2022.

Baidu’s Bet on AI

Baidu is a Chinese technology company known for its internet-related services. The company continues to drive technological advancements, evolving from a search engine to a leading artificial intelligence (AI) innovator. Additionally, the company is investing heavily in AI and autonomous driving to diversify its business from traditional advertising revenues.

In the first quarter of 2024, Apollo Go delivered approximately 826,000 rides, marking a 25% increase year over year. By April 19, 2024, Apollo Go’s cumulative rides provided to the public exceeded 6 million. The company also stated that Apollo Go is expected to break even in the fourth quarter of 2024 and achieve profitability in 2025.

Moving ahead, investors and analysts remain optimistic about the future of robotaxis, especially after Beijing yesterday announced its support for their use in ride-hailing services.

Additionally, analyst Li Muhua from Giotai Junan stated that autonomous driving will gain further traction in the short term, supported by Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) upcoming launch of its robotaxi next month in China. Muhua also said that Baidu’s high operating costs related to AI are expected to decrease significantly.

Is Baidu Stock a Buy?

According to TipRanks’ rating consensus, 9888 stock has received a Moderate Buy rating, backed by two Buy and one Hold recommendation. The Baidu share price forecast is HK$135, which implies an upside of 56.4% on the current trading level.

Year-to-date, 9888 stock has lost over 17% in trading.

