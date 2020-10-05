Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To See Continued Strength

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 500 points or 2.2 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 23,770-point plateau and it's got a solid lead again for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat as Donald Trump's release from the hospital cuts into the uncertainty surrounding the U.S. political scene. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the properties and insurance companies, while the casinos were soft and the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index jumped 308.73 points or 1.32 percent to finish at 23,767.78 after trading between 23,674.52 and 24,039.39.

Among the actives, China Life Insurance surged 4.73 percent, while Hang Lung Properties soared 4.70 percent, AIA Group spiked 3.69 percent, Wharf Real Estate accelerated 3.02 percent, WuXi Biologics rallied 2.86 percent, Alibaba Group jumped 2.32 percent, Techtronic Industries climbed 1.87 percent, Xiaomi gathered 1.71 percent, CITIC tumbled 1.58 percent, WH Group perked 1.43 percent, CNOOC skidded 1.21 percent, Power Assets advanced 1.11 percent, China Mengniu Dairy sank 1.10 percent, BOC Hong Kong collected 0.98 percent, Sands China dropped 0.84 percent, Ping An Insurance added 0.75 percent, Galaxy Entertainment shed 0.67 percent, China Resources Land lost 0.57 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.50 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.18 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical and New World Development both rose 0.13 percent, China Mobile was up 0.10 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, offsetting the weakness in the previous session and sending the major averages to their best closing levels in a month.

The Dow jumped 465.83 points or 1.68 percent to finish at 28,148.64, while the NASDAQ surged 257.47 points or 2.32 percent to end at 11,332.49 and the S&P 500 spiked 60.19 points or 1.80 percent to close at 3,408.63.

The rally on Wall Street came on positive reports about Trump's health after he was rushed to Walter Reed hospital on Friday; he was released from the hospital late Monday.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said activity in the U.S. service sector unexpectedly grew at a faster rate in September.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday on optimism about a new U.S. coronavirus relief package, as well as an escalation in a workers strike in Norway. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $2.17 or 5.9 percent at $39.22 a barrel.

