Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering more than 450 points or 1.8 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,350-point plateau although it figures to spin its wheels on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation, thanks to sliding crude oil prices and coronavirus concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the casinos and oil companies were capped by weakness from the property sector.

For the day, the index gained 190.00 points or 0.73 percent to finish at 26,353.63 after trading between 26,135.40 and 26,458.88.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies retreated 0.93 percent, while AIA Group and Hong Kong & China Gas both rose 0.16 percent, Alibaba Group jumped 1.19 percent, Alibaba Health Info gathered 0.61 percent, ANTA Sports spiked 1.85 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.30 percent, China Mengniu Dairy added 0.43 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 1.28 percent, China Resources Land tumbled 1.34 percent, CITIC skidded 1.12 percent, CNOOC advanced 0.51 percent, Country Garden plunged 2.26 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical tanked 1.50 percent, Galaxy Entertainment climbed 1.18 percent, Hang Lung Properties sank 0.65 percent, Henderson Land dropped 0.58 percent, Longfor plummeted 2.54 percent, Meituan surged 4.04 percent, New World Development declined 0.83 percent, Sands China soared 2.33 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties lost 0.18 percent, Techtronic Industries shed 0.34 percent, Xiaomi Corporation gained 0.20 percent, WuXi Biologics fell 0.17 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as Dow and S&P opened in the red on Tuesday and finished the same way, while the NASDAQ opened slightly higher and managed to hold on to slim gains for a fresh record high.

The Dow dropped 269.09 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 35,100.00, while the NASDAQ added 10.81 points or 0.07 percent to close at 15,374.33 and the S&P 500 fell 15.40 points or 0.34 percent to end at 4,520.03.

The mixed open on Wall Street resulted in a cautious session with investors weighing the likely impact of surging coronavirus of the Delta variant on the pace of economic recovery.

Crude oil futures settled notably lower on Tuesday amid renewed worries about the outlook for energy demand due to continued surge in coronavirus cases in several countries. The drop in prices was also due to Saudi Arabia's decision to slash crude prices for Asia. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $0.94 or 1.4 percent at $68.35 a barrel.

