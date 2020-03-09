Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, sinking more than 1,600 points or 6 percent in that span. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 25,040-point plateau and it's predicted to open lower again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is brutally negative after the bottom fell out of the oil market, while coronavirus fears add to the weak sentiment. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Monday with damage across the board - particularly among the oil companies.

For the day, the index plummeted 1,106.21 points or 4.23 percent to finish at 25,040.46 after trading between 24,948.38 and 25,321.28.

Among the actives, CNOOC cratered 17.23 percent, while AIA Group plummeted 6.11 percent, China Life Insurance Company plunged 5.86 percent, AAC Technologies tumbled 5.42 percent, WH Group skidded 5.17 percent, New World Development sank 5.05 percent, Sands China dropped 4.90 percent, CITIC retreated 4.70 percent, Tencent Holdings surrendered 4.65 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical declined 4.49 percent, Galaxy Entertainment shed 4.41 percent, Ping An Insurance lost 4.10 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gave away 3.73 percent, BOC Hong Kong fell 3.70 percent, China Mobile slid 2.81 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dipped 2.80 percent, Techtronic Industries was down 2.32 percent and Hong Kong & China Gas eased 1.19 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday and continued to see heavy losses throughout the session.

The Dow plummeted 2,013.76 points or 7.79 percent to end at 23,851.02, while the NASDAQ plunged 624.94 points or 7.29 percent to 7,950.68 and the S&P 500 cratered 225.81 points or 7.60 percent to 2,746.56.

According to reports, roughly 110,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 3,800 have died from the disease.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Monday, posting their biggest single-session drop in 30 years after Saudi Arabia slashed prices and said it would aim to boost output. Concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus also contributed to oil's sharp plunge.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April tanked to $27.34 a barrel before recovering some lost ground to eventually settle at $31.13 a barrel, down $10.15 or 24.6 percent from the previous close.

