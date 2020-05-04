Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Monday snapped the three-day winning streak in which it had soared more than 810 points or 3.5 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 23,610-point plateau and it's got a positive lead for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is optimistic, with oil and technology stocks expected to lead the way. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead after heavy selling a day earlier.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Monday with damage across the board - especially from the properties, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index plummeted 1,029.79 points or 4.18 percent to finish at 23,613.80 after trading between 23,584.95 and 23,897.53.

Among the actives, CITIC cratered 9.42 percent, while China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) plummeted 8.42 percent, CNOOC tanked 7.17 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical plunged 5.84 percent, China Resources Land tumbled 5.82 percent, AIA Group skidded 5.63 percent, AAC Technologies skidded 5.52 percent, China Life Insurance retreated 5.20 percent, China Mengniu Dairy declined 4.88 percent, Sands China sank 4.70 percent, WH Group dropped 4.68 percent, Tencent Holdings shed 4.08 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 3.98 percent, China Mobile fell 3.76 percent, New World Development slid 3.72 percent, Galaxy Entertainment and Techtronic Industries both dipped 3.47 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas slipped 3.32 percent, Ping An Insurance was down 2.13 percent and BOC Hong Kong eased 2.10 percent.

The lead from Wall Street ends up being positive as stocks opened lower on Monday and spend much of the session in the red before eventually recovering to end in the green.

The Dow rose 26.07 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 23,749.76, while the NASDAQ spiked 105.77 points or 1.23 percent to 8,710.71 and the S&P 500 added 12.03 points or 0.42 percent to end at 2,842.74.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came amid concerns about rising tensions between the U.S. and China after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus originated from a laboratory in China.

Airline stocks led the transportation sector lower after Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and billionaire investor Warren Buffett said the conglomerate has sold its entire equity position in the U.S. airline industry.

But energy stocks helped lead the rebound as crude oil prices moved higher Monday - extending gains to a fourth straight session on reports about several countries planning to ease lockdown restrictions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.61 or 3.1 percent at $20.39 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release March figures for retail sales later today; in February, retail sales plummeted 44.0 percent on year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.