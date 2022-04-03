Hong Kong Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market rebounded on Friday, one session after snapping the three-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 825 points or 3.8 percent. The Hang Seng now sits just beneath the 22,040-point plateau and it's predicted to open higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on upbeat U.S. jobs data and sinking crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financials, properties and oil companies, while the technology stocks were mostly lower.

For the day, the index rose 42.70 points or 0.19 percent to finish at the daily high of 22,039.55 after trading as low as 21,558.05.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies plummeted 3.27 percent, while AIA Group increased 0.73 percent, Alibaba Group and JD.com both tumbled 2.14 percent, Alibaba Health Info tanked 2.17 percent, ANTA Sports lost 1.12 percent, China Life Insurance collected 1.00 percent, China Mengniu Dairy soared 1.90 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) jumped 1.78 percent, China Resources Land surged 2.19 percent, CITIC improved 1.38 percent, CNOOC spiked 1.86 percent, Country Garden slumped 1.49 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical plunged 2.32 percent, Hang Lung Properties rallied 1.65 percent, Henderson Land gained 0.92 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas fell 0.42 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China rose 0.62 percent, Li Ning sank 1.33 percent, Longfor climbed 1.61 percent, Meituan eased 0.06 percent, New World Development added 0.94 percent, Techtronic Industries retreated 2.05 percent, Xiaomi Corporation dropped 1.15 percent, WuXi Biologics advanced 1.23 percent and Galaxy Entertainment was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up positive as a late rally pushed the major averages into the green late in Friday's session after a sluggish start.

The Dow jumped 139.92 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 34,818.27, while the NASDAQ added 40.98 points or 0.29 percent to close at 14,261.50 and the S&P 500 rose 15.45 points or 0.34 percent to end at 4,545.86. For the week, the Dow eased 0.1 percent, the NASDAQ gained 0.7 percent and the S&P rose 0.1 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders expressed some uncertainty about the outlook for the markets after the major averages experienced their first negative quarter since the first quarter of 2020.

For the first three months of 2022, the NASDAQ plummeted 9.1 percent and the S&P 500 and Dow dove 4.9 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, although the major averages regained some ground in March.

Traders were also digesting the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report, which showed employment increased less than expected in March but the unemployment rate still fell to a new pandemic-era low.

Crude oil prices dropped Friday, extending their slide from the previous session as International Energy Agency members have agreed to release oil from strategic reserve to stabilize global energy markets. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down by $1.01 or 1 percent at $99.27 a barrel. WTI crude futures shed nearly 13 percent in the week, posting the biggest weekly loss in two years.

