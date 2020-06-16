Hong Kong Stock Market Predicted To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the four-day slide in which it had plunged more than 1,300 points or 5.4 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,340-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on optimism for a quicker than expected economic recovery following the Covid-19 shutdown. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday with gains in all sectors- especially the properties, casinos and oil companies.

For the day, the index soared 567.14 points or 2.39 percent to finish at 24,344.09 after trading between 24,302.25 and 24,534.77.

Among the actives, CITIC skyrocketed 7.84 percent, while Techtronic Industries surged 5.54 percent, Wharf Real Estate soared 5.25 percent, AAC Technologies spiked 6.24 percent, CNOOC accelerated 4.18 percent, WH Group jumped 4.07 percent, Tencent Holdings climbed 3.51 percent, Galaxy Entertainment gathered 2.99 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical perked 2.76 percent, China Life Insurance advanced 2.70 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 2.69 percent, AIA Group gained 2.10 percent, Sands China rose 2.09 percent, China Mobile increased 1.98 percent, BOC Hong Kong was up 1.90 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.39 percent, China Mengniu Dairy advanced 1.37 percent, New World Development added 1.32 percent, Power Assets gained 1.27 percent, Hong Kong &China Gas rose 0.98 percent and Ping An Insurance was up 0.50 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending Monday's gains.

The Dow surged 526.82 points or 2.04 percent to finish at 26,289.98, while the NASDAQ jumped 169.84 points or 1.75 percent to end at 9,895.87 and the S&P 500 spiked 58.15 points or 1.90 percent to close at 3,124.74.

The continued strength on Wall Street followed a report from the Commerce Department showing retail sales rebounded much more than expected in May as stores began to reopen following the coronavirus lockdown.

Positive sentiment was also generated by reports indicating the Trump administration is preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal as part of an effort to support the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

During congressional testimony, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged recent signs of improvement in the economy but cautioned that "significant uncertainty remains about the timing and strength of the recovery."

Crude oil prices surged higher Tuesday, buoyed by an upward revision in the oil demand forecast for the year by the International Energy Agency. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July rose $1.26 or 3.4 percent at $38.38 a barrel.

