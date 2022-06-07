Hong Kong Stock Market Poised To Reverse Tuesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market turned lower again on Tuesday, one session after snapping the two-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 330 points or 1.6 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 21,530-point plateau although it's tipped to open in the green on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, with support expected from the oil and technology sectors. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the oil companies and technology stocks.

For the day, the index lost 122.23 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 21,531.67 after trading between 21,394.59 and 21,744.46.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies retreated 1.15 percent, while Alibaba Group rallied 1.91 percent, Alibaba Health Info surged 7.44 percent, ANTA Sports tanked 1.63 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.16 percent, China Mengniu Dairy plummeted 2.80 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) shed 0.79 percent, China Resources Land plunged 1.89 percent, CITIC slumped 0.80 percent, CNOOC skidded 0.82 percent, Country Garden gained 0.66 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical stumbled 1.07 percent, Galaxy Entertainment fell 0.47 percent, Hang Lung Properties soared 3.21 percent, Henderson Land surrendered 1.61 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas eased 0.11 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China declined 1.50 percent, JD.com spiked 3.02 percent, Lenovo added 0.91 percent, Li Ning perked 0.08 percent, Meituan rose 0.45 percent, New World Development climbed 0.99 percent, Techtronic Industries lost 0.59 percent, Xiaomi Corporation tumbled 1.62 percent and WuXi Biologics jumped 2.78 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages shook off a lower open on Tuesday, picking up steam as the session progressed to end firmly in the green.

The Dow jumped 264.36 points or 0.80 percent to finish at 33,180.14, while the NASDAQ spiked 113.86 points or 0.94 percent to end at 12,175.23 and the S&P 500 gained 39.25 points or 0.95 percent to close at 4,160.68.

Worries about slowing growth, a weak margin guidance from Target, and a sell-off in the technology space contributed to Wall Street's weakness in early trades. However, top technology stocks soon recovered and the broad market too started climbing higher as well.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit narrowed significantly in the month of April, to $87.1 billion in April from $107.7 billion in March.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday as prospects of increased demand from China and supply concerns outweighed concerns about growth. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended higher by $0.91 or 0.8 percent at $119.41 a barrel.

