Hong Kong Stock Market Overdue For Support On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, dropping more than 840 points or 3.6 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 23,420-point plateau although it's expected to stop the bleeding on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat following results of the FOMC's monetary policy meeting. The European and U.S. markets were solidly higher and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the technology stocks and financials.

For the day, the index tumbled 215.19 points or 0.91 percent to finish at 23,420.76 after trading between 23,325.92 and 23,745.75.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies declined 2.02 percent, while AIA Group sank 0.50 percent, Alibaba Group jumped 1.94 percent, Alibaba Health Info skidded 0.95 percent, ANTA Sports plunged 4.85 percent, China Life Insurance fell 0.31 percent, China Mengniu Dairy slumped 0.55 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.27 percent, China Resources Land perked 0.77 percent, CITIC advanced 1.19 percent, CNOOC rose 0.26 percent, Country Garden spiked 1.90 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical surrendered 2.38 percent, Galaxy Entertainment gathered 0.88 percent, Hang Lung Properties improved 0.13 percent, Henderson Land was up 0.15 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas added 0.85 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Sands China both dropped 0.47 percent, Li Ning tanked 3.09 percent, Longfor climbed 1.44 percent, Meituan retreated 1.79 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties stumbled 0.74 percent, Techtronic Industries weakened 0.61 percent, Xiaomi Corporation tumbled 2.39 percent, WuXi Biologics plummeted 19.24 percent and New World Development was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened slightly lower on Wednesday but then surged in the afternoon to finish sharply higher.

The Dow soared 383.25 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 35,927.43, while the NASDAQ spiked 327.94 points or 2.15 percent to end at 15,565.58 and the S&P 500 jumped 75.76 points or 1.63 percent to close at 4,709.85.

The late-day rally on Wall Street came after the Fed announced its widely expected decision to accelerate the pace of reductions to its asset purchases program. Citing inflation developments and further improvement in the labor market, the Fed said it has decided to reduce the monthly pace of its net asset purchases by $30 billion per month, double the previously announced $15 billion per month.

The Fed said it expects similar reductions in the pace of net asset purchases will likely be appropriate each month, pointing to an end to the program next March. Analysts partly attributed the subsequent rally to relief that the Fed was not more aggressive in accelerating the timetable for halting its asset purchases.

Meanwhile, the Fed also announced its widely expected decision to keep the target range for the federal funds rate at zero to 0.25 percent. The central bank's latest projections forecast as many three rate hikes in 2022 compared to the lone rate hike forecast in September.

Despite the prospect of sooner than expected rate hikes, analysts suggested traders were pleased with the increased level of certainty provided by the Fed's latest projections.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude inventories in the U.S. dropped by 4.6 million barrels last week. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for January ended up by $0.14 or 0.2 percent at $70.87 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will see November numbers for unemployment later today; in October, the jobless rate was 4.3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.