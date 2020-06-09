Hong Kong Stock Market Overdue For Consolidation

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in seven straight sessions, rising more than 2,050 points or 9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 25,050-point plateau and it's ripe for profit taking on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with the FOMC meeting later today affording investors with an opportunity to lock in gains. The European and U.S. markets were mostly lower and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, properties, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index advanced 280.45 points or 1.13 percent to finish at 25,057.22 after trading between 24,837.73 and 25,253.67.

Among the actives, Wharf Real Estate surged 5.74 percent, while China Mengniu Dairy soared 5.48 percent, China Life Insurance spiked 4.54 percent, China Mobile accelerated 3.61 percent, WH Group rallied 3.59 percent, Sands China jumped 3.49 percent, CITIC climbed 3.03 percent, AIA Group gathered 2.70 percent, New World Development perked 2.65 percent, Sun Hing Kai Properties advanced 2.29 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 2.22 percent, AAC Technologies dropped 2.04 percent, BOC Hong Kong gained 2.02 percent, Galaxy Entertainment rose 1.90 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.97 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical increased 0.89 percent, Tencent Holdings was up 0.88 percent, Ping An Insurance added 0.49 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.24 percent and CNOOC rose 0.21 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed to lower as stocks mostly gave ground on Tuesday, although tech stocks lifted the NASDAQ to a record closing high.

The Dow dropped 300.14 points or 1.09 percent to finish at 27.272.30, while the NASDAQ added 29.01 points or 0.29 percent to end at 9,953.75 and the S&P 500 fell 25.21 points or 0.78 percent to close at 3,207.18.

The weakness on Wall Street partly reflected profit taking, as traders cashed in on the strong gains posted in recent sessions. Selling pressure was subdued, however, with stocks holding on to the bulk of their gains as traders generally remain optimistic about a quick economic recovery.

Traders also seemed reluctant to make more significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later today. The Fed is not expected to announce any significant policy changes, although traders will pay close attention to the central bank's economic outlook.

Crude oil prices surged on Tuesday as optimism about production cuts outweighed concerns about a jump in new coronavirus infections in central America and some parts across the globe. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $0.75 or 2 percent at $38.94 a barrel.

