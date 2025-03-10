Hong Kong Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, stumbling almost 600 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 23,780-point plateau and it figures to open under pressure again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on recession fears and concerns over the health of the world economy. The European and U.S. markets finished sharply lower and the Asian bourses are expected to open under pressure as well. The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Monday following losses among the financial shares, property stocks and technology companies. For the day, the index plunged 447/81 points or 1.85 percent to finish at 23,783.49 after trading between 23,632.42 and 24,292.80. Among the actives, Alibaba Group stumbled 3.93 percent, while Alibaba Health Info surged 3.25 percent, ANTA Sports slumped 2.09 percent, China Life Insurance and CITIC both fell 0.63 percent, China Mengniu Dairy slid 0.42 percent, China Resources Land retreated 2.63 percent, CNOOC advanced 0.91 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical sank 1.24 percent, Galaxy Entertainment shed 1.23 percent, Hang Lung Properties added 0.45 percent, Henderson Land eased 0.22 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 0.32 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.89 percent, JD.com plunged 4.59 percent, Lenovo dropped 1.58 percent, Li Auto dipped 0.36 percent, Li Ning tanked 4.50 percent, Meituan plummeted 4.69 percent, New World Development soared 2.83 percent, Nongfu Spring declined 2.41 percent, Techtronic Industries skidded 1.65 percent, Xiaomi Corporation tumbled 2.76 percent and WuXi Biologics and Haier Smart Home were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests continued consolidation as the major averages opened lower on Monday and continued to weaken as the day progressed.

The Dow plummeted 890.01 points or 2.08 percent to finish at 41,911.71, while the NASDAQ crashed 727.90 points or 4.00 percent to close at 17,468.32 and the S&P 500 stumbled 155.64 points or 2.70 percent to end at 5,614.56.

The weakness on Wall Street came amidst rising concerns about the outlook for economic growth and corporate earnings after U.S. President Donald Trump declined to rule out the possibility of a recession following his tariff actions on Mexico, Canada and China.

With a slew of crucial economic data due later in the week, the mood in the market is extremely cautious. On tap are reports on consumer and producer price inflation, as well as readings on consumer sentiment and inflation expectations.

Oil prices fell to six-month lows on Monday as worries about global economic growth and fears of a U.S. recession fueled demand concerns. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures settled lower by $1.01 or 1.5 percent at $66.03 a barrel, the lowest settlement since September 10, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.