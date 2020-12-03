Hong Kong Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the six-day winning streak in which it had gained almost 550 points or 2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 26,725-point plateau and it's looking at more limited movement again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky on reports that supply issues may delay the coronavirus vaccine rollout. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the casinos and technology stocks, while the properties were soft and the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 195.92 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 26,728.50 after trading between 26,556.02 and 26,781.99.

Among the actives, CITIC plummeted 6.47 percent, while CSPC Pharmaceutical surged 5.91 percent, Wharf Real Estate soared 4.20 percent, Xiaomi Corporation spiked 4.12 percent, China Mengniu Dairy accelerated 3.30 percent, WH Group rallied 2.92 percent, Techtronic Industries plunged 2.83 percent, New World Development tanked 2.81 percent, China Resources Land tumbled 2.64 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.77 percent, Sands China jumped 1.64 percent, Hang Lung Properties retreated 1,35 percent, Henderson Land declined 1.25 percent, China Mobile climbed 1.17 percent, Galaxy Entertainment perked 1.16 percent, WuXi Biologics advanced 0.91 percent, Alibaba added 0.86 percent, AIA Group gained 0.68 percent, China Life Insurance sank 0.67 percent, AAC Technologies rose 0.57 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas was up 0.51 percent, BOC Hong Kong collected 0.40 percent, Ping An Insurance increased 0.32 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties eased 0.10 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec), CNOOC and CK Infrastructure were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks opened higher on Thursday but faded as the day progressed to end mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 85.73 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 29,969.52, while the NASDAQ rose 27.82 points or 0.23 percent to end at 12,377.18 and the S&P 500 eased 2.29 points or 0.06 percent to close at 3,666.72.

The late-day pullback on Wall Street followed reports that said Pfizer (PFE) expects to ship half of the coronavirus vaccines it originally planned for this year because of supply-chain problems.

The strength seen earlier in the day followed a Labor Department report showing a much bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Traders also kept an eye on Washington as lawmakers resumed negotiations over a new fiscal stimulus bill. Both Democrats and Republicans have offered new stimulus proposals, although it remains to be seen if they will finally reach an agreement after months of stagnation.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday after OPEC said it will pare current production cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day to 7.2 million barrels per day beginning in January. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.36 or 0.8 percent at $45.64 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.