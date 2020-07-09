Hong Kong Stock Market May Spin Its Wheels On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, advancing more than 230 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,210-point plateau although it's likely to see profit taking on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on growing fears of another coronavirus wave. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mostly in the red and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the insurance companies, weakness from the casinos and mixed performances from the properties and oil stocks.

For the day, the index gained 80.98 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 26,210.16 after trading between 26,016.75 and 26,374.94.

Among the actives, Hang Lung Properties surged 4.60 percent, while Tencent Holdings soared 3.68 percent, Wharf Real Estate plummeted 3.61 percent, AAC Technologies spiked 3.46 percent, BOC Hong Kong plunged 3.10 percent, Sino Land tanked 2.14 percent, Galaxy Entertainment tumbled 2.09 percent, China Resources Land accelerated 1.87 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas skidded 1.50 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) jumped 1.45 percent, China Mengniu Dairy climbed 1.31 percent, Henderson Land dropped 1.31 percent, China Life Insurance advanced 1.21 percent, Sands China sank 1.14 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical shed 0.79 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.78 percent, CNOOC fell 0.68 percent, CITIC slid 0.62 percent, Power Assets dipped 0.57 percent, WH Group added 0.55 percent, China Mobile gained 0.53 percent, Ping An Insurance rose 0.45 percent, AIA Group was down 0.39 percent, Techtronic Industries increased 0.25 percent and Country Garden Holdings eased 0.18 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed to lower as stocks spend most of Thursday in the red, although the NASDAQ managed to pull itself into positive territory.

The Dow tumbled 361.19 points or 1.39 percent to finish at 1.39 percent, while the NASDAQ gained 55.25 points or 0.52 percent to end at 10,547.75 and the S&P 500 fell 17.89 points or 0.56 percent to close at 3,152.05.

The weakness on Wall Street came after more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases were reported on Wednesday, the biggest increase ever by a country in a single day. That triggered fears that a re-imposition of lockdown measures will significantly weaken economic recovery chances.

In economic news, the Labor Department showed a bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday as a marked surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. raised fears of another lockdown and triggered concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August sank $1.28 or 3.1 percent at $39.62 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.