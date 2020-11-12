Hong Kong Stock Market May Slip Beneath Support At 26,000 Points

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has tracked lower in consecutive trading days, sliding more than 130 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,300-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation as the coronavirus continues to surge through the United States and Europe, prompting fears of more lockdown measures. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financials and properties, gains from the technology stocks and a mixed picture from the casinos and oil companies.

For the day, the index retreated 57.60 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 26,169.38 after trading between 26,071.15 and 26,460.94.

Among the actives, AIA Group plummeted 3.79 percent, while China Resources Land plunged 3.76 percent, CITIC tanked 3.65 percent, WuXi Biologics surged 3.58 percent, Xiaomi Corporation soared 3.56 percent, Techtronic Industries spiked 3.23 percent, China Mengniu Dairy accelerated 2.49 percent, China Mobile tumbled 2.41 percent, Sun Hing Kai Properties skidded 2.14 percent, Sands China retreated 2.10 percent, New World Development declined 2.08 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China surrendered 2.04 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) sank 1.91 percent, Alibaba Group rallied 1.85 percent, Wharf Real Estate dropped 1.72 percent, Power Assets shed 1.55 percent, WH Group lost 1.06 percent, China Life Insurance fell 0.99 percent, CNOOC advanced 0.68 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical added 0.61 percent, BOC Hong Kong slid 0.60 percent, AAC Technologies gained 0.57 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 0.50 percent, Galaxy Entertainment was up 0.34 percent and Ping An Insurance and Hang Lung Properties were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened mixed but head steadily south as the day progressed, ending firmly in the red.

The Dow tumbled 317.46 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 29,080.17, while the NASDAQ sank 76.84 points or 0.65 percent to end at 11,709.59 and the S&P 500 dropped 35.65 points or 1.00 percent to close at 3,537.01.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders expressed uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets after the major averages spiked to new record intraday highs on Monday. They've been mixed since then as traders cycle in and out of technology and cyclical stocks.

Upbeat news about a coronavirus vaccine fueled the rally on Monday - although the distribution of a potential vaccine is likely to face significant logistical challenges, keeping traders from making significant bets.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported a bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week. The Labor Department also said that consumer prices came in flat in October.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Thursday as the continued rise in coronavirus cases across the U.S. and Europe raised concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.33 or 0.8 percent at $41.12 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release final Q3 figures for gross domestic product later today. GDP is expected to add 3.0 percent on quarter and fall 3.4 percent on year following the 0.1 percent quarterly decline and the 9.0 percent drop in the three months prior.

