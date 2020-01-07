Hong Kong Stock Market May Hand Back Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday halted the two-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 320 points or 1.2 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 28,320-point plateau although it's likely to head south again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and a drop in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the casinos were capped by weakness from the financials and oil companies.

For the day, the index advanced 95.87 points or 0.34 per cent to finish at 28,322.06 after trading between 28,264.07 and 28,473.08.

Among the actives, Tencent Holdings surged 2.17 percent, while CSPC Pharmaceuticals soared 1.93 percent, China Life Insurance accelerated 1.83 percent, Galaxy Entertainment spiked 1.81 percent, AIA Group jumped 1.19 percent, CITIC plummeted 0.90 percent, China Mobile plunged 0.70 percent, Sands China climbed 0.70 percent, China Mengniu Dairy gathered 0.64 percent, CNOOC tumbled 0.58 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 0.42 percent, New World Development dropped 0.38 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.34 percent, Ping An Insurance sank 0.27 percent, BOC Hong Kong lost 0.18 percent, AAC Technologies fell 0.16 percent. Hong Kong & China Gas fell 0.13 percent and WH Group was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were lackluster on Tuesday and eventually finished in the red.

The Dow shed 119.70 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 28,583.68, while the NASDAQ eased 2.88 points or 0.03 percent to 9,068.58 and the S&P 500 fell 9.10 points or 0.28 percent to 3,237.18.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came amid uncertainty about the impact of rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran following the U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

While traders generally seem optimistic that the war of words between Washington and Tehran will not escalate into a full-fledged military conflict, the uncertainty has kept buying interest in check.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit shrank to its smallest level in three years in November. Also, the Institute for Supply Management said service sector activity in the U.S. grew at a faster than expected pace in December.

Crude oil futures eased on Tuesday, snapping a three-session winning streak, after concerns about a U.S.-Iran standoff faded. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $0.57 or 0.9 percent at $62.70 a barrel.

