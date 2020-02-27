Hong Kong Stock Market May Hand Back Thursday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 850 points or 3.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 26,780-point plateau although it's expected to find renewed selling pressure on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests major consolidation on growing fears over the escalation of the coronavirus. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian markets also figure to open in the red.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and insurance companies, while the oil and property stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 82.13 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 26,778.62 after trading between 26,419.97 and 26,849.57.

Among the actives, Wharf Real Estate plummeted 6,22 percent, while China Resources Land surged 3.45 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China soared 2.25 percent, WH Group plunged 2.24 percent, Galaxy Entertainment tumbled 2.23 percent, New World Development spiked 1.81 percent, Sands China skidded 1.60 percent, CNOOC sank 1.58 percent, CITIC accelerated 1.57 percent, Sun Hing Kai Properties jumped 1.53 percent, AAC Technologies retreated 1.35 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) climbed 1.23 percent, Sino Land gathered 1.13 percent, AIA Group perked 1.20 percent, China Life Insurance collected 1.08 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas advanced 1.07 percent, Techtronic Industries declined 0.96 percent, BOC Hong Kong added 0.93 percent, China Mobile gained 0.48 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical rose 0.22 percent, Power Assets fell 0.18 percent, China Mengniu Dairy increased 0.18 percent, Ping An Insurance was up 0.17 percent, Tencent Holdings eased 0.10 percent and Hang Lung Properties was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is again brutal as stocks attempted to recover from an early sell-off on Thursday but pulled back once again to end lower for the sixth straight session.

The Dow shed 1,190.95 points or 4.442 percent to finish at 25,766.64, while the NASDAQ lost 414.29 points or 4.61 percent to 8,566.48 and the S&P 500 fell 137.63 points or 4.42 percent to 2,978.76.

The continued sell-off on Wall Street came as ongoing worries about the rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak continued to weigh on the markets after driving them lower in recent days.

Microsoft (MSFT) warned that it does not expect to meet its revenue guidance for a key segment that includes Windows due to the outbreak. The software giant joins a growing list of big-name companies that have warned about the potential impact of the coronavirus.

Traders shrugged off U.S. economic data that showed a bigger than expected rebound in pending home sales and a much smaller than expected drop in durable goods orders.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Thursday, extending losses to a fifth session amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand. Higher crude stockpiles in the U.S. also weighed on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for April ended down $1.64 or 3.4 percent at $47.09 a barrel, the lowest finish in over a year.

