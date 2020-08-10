Hong Kong Stock Market May Find Traction On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 750 points or 3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 24,375-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on hopes for stimulus in the United States, although tech shares are expected to see further profit taking. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financials, gains from the casinos and mixed performances from the properties and oil companies.

For the day, the index sank 154.19 points or 0.63 percent to finish at 24,377.43 after trading between 24,272.67 and 24,536.01.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies plummeted 5.63 percent, while Galaxy Entertainment surged 5.59 percent, Tencent Holdings plunged 4.83 percent, China Mobile soared 1.76 percent, Sands China spiked 1.69 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tanked 1.55 percent, Sino Land tumbled 1.39 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical skidded 1.27 percent, China Life Insurance accelerated 1.21 percent, WH Group jumped 1.15 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dropped 0.87 percent, Henderson Land climbed 0.69 percent, New World Development advanced 0.52 percent, AIA Group sank 0.42 percent, Power Assets added 0.35 percent, CNOOC gained 0.24 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.22 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 0.18 percent, Techtronic Industries lost 0.18 percent, CITIC increased 0.14 percent, Ping An Insurance was up 0.06 percent and Hang Seng Bank, BOC Hong Kong and China Resources Land were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as stocks moved mostly higher on Monday, although the tech-heavy NASDAQ ended in the red.

The Dow jumped 357.94 points or 1.30 percent to finish at 27,791.44, while the NASDAQ slid 42.64 points or 0.39 percent to end at 10,968.36 and the S&P 500 rose 9.19 points or 0.27 percent to close at 3,360.47.

The strength on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump signed executive orders aimed at extending coronavirus relief to Americans after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on a new coronavirus relief package.

Concerns about rising tensions between the U.S. and China also helped to keep buying interest somewhat subdued on the day.

Crude oil prices climbed higher Monday as optimism about energy demand rose after solid factory data from China and hopes for virus-related stimulus in the U.S. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up $0.72 or 1.7 percent at $41.94 a barrel.

