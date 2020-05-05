Hong Kong Stock Market May Extend Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market rebounded on Tuesday, one day after it had ended the three-day winning streak in which it had soared more than 810 points or 3.5 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just beneath the 23,870-point plateau and it's got a firm lead for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on easing Covid-19 concerns and a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the properties, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index climbed 254.86 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 23,868.66 after trading between 23,697.88 and 23,928.45.

Among the actives, Techtronic Industries skyrocketed 8.86 percent, while CSPC Pharmaceutical surged 3.45 percent, CNOOC soared 2.82 percent, New World Development spiked 1.82 percent, WH Group accelerated 1.68 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and AAC Technologies both jumped 1.67 percent, Sands China climbed 1.64 percent, Tencent Holdings gathered 1.50 percent, CITIC perked 1.09 percent, China Life Insurance advanced 0.26 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.20 percent, Ping An Insurance collected 0.13 percent, China Mobile added 0.08 percent and AIA Group eased 0.07 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the session, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow added 133.33 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 23,883.09, while the NASDAQ jumped 98.41 points or 1.13 percent to 8,809.12 and the S&P 500 gained 25.70 points or 0.90 percent to end at 2,868.44.

The higher open on Wall Street was a positive reaction to optimism that states will soon start to ease shutdown restrictions as Covid-19 concerns start to fade.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. service sector activity contracted for the first time since December of 2009 in April.

Crude oil futures extended gains to a fifth straight session as prices rose sharply Tuesday amid easing worries about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $4.17 or 20.5 percent at $24.56 a barrel, the highest settlement in more than two weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.