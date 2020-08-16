Hong Kong Stock Market May Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, sinking more than 50points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 25,180-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement, with investors expected to take a wait-and-see attitude amidst a lack of catalysts. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses also figure to open in the red.

The Hang Seng finished slightly lower on Friday following mixed performances from the properties, casinos and oil companies.

For the day, the index lost 47.66 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 25,183.01 after trading between 25,040.55 and 25,378.53.

Among the actives, China Life Insurance surged 2.02 percent, Power Assets soared 1.26 percent, Wharf Real Estate spiked 1.23 percent, AIA Group accelerated 1.01 percent, Sands China rallied 0.77 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties tumbled 0.75 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas skidded 0.71 percent, Tencent Holdings retreated 0.69 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.64 percent, AAC Technologies declined 0.62 percent, China Mobile surrendered 0.59 percent, China Mengniu Dairy jumped 0.57 percent, Sino Land climbed 0.53 percent, Galaxy Entertainment sank 0.51 percent, Henderson Land dropped 0.50 percent, Techtronic Industries shed 0.48 percent, WH Group lost 0.44 percent, CITIC fell 0.39 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.29 percent, New World Development gained 0.25 percent, Ping An Insurance rose 0.24 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical slid 0.13 percent, CNOOC eased 0.11 percent and Hengan International, BOC Hong Kong and China Resources Land were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little guidance as stocks showed a lack of direction on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow added 34.32 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 27,931.02, while the NASDAQ fell 23.20 points or 0.21 percent to end at 11,019.30 and the S&P 500 eased 0.58 points or 0.02 percent to close at 3,372.85. For the week, the Dow jumped 1.8 percent, the NASDAQ rose 0.1 percent and S&P gained 0.6 percent.

Traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets. With earnings season passed and talks about a new coronavirus relief bill at a stalemate, traders may be unsure about the next catalyst to drive the markets.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales jumped less than expected in July, while the Federal Reserve reported a jump in U.S. industrial production that matched estimates. Also, the University of Michigan unexpectedly noted a slight improvement in U.S. consumer sentiment in August.

Oil prices trimmed its losses on Friday despite retail sales and industrial production numbers for July continuing to point to weak recovery in China. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 25 cents, or 0.60 percent, at $42.07 but gained more than 2 percent for the week.

