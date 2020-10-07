Hong Kong Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in four straight sessions, jumping almost 1,000 points or 4.1 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 24,240-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a higher open on renewed stimulus hopes, although some of the overbought bourses may see profit taking as the day progresses. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials, properties and technology and oil stocks, while the casinos were mixed and the insurance companies were down.

For the day, the index spiked 262.21 points or 1.09 percent to finish at 24,242.86 after trading between 23,905.42 and 24,243.91.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies skyrocketed 3.33 percent, while Alibaba Group surged 2.93 percent, New World Development soared 2.49 percent, CNOOC spiked 1.71 percent, Galaxy Entertainment accelerated 1.60 percent, CITIC rallied 1.58 percent, China Mobile jumped 1.51 percent, Xiaomi and AIA Group both climbed 1.40 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gathered 1.25 percent, BOC Hong Kong perked 1.20 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.00 percent, China Resources Land advanced 0.98 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties added 0.91 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical gained 0.65 percent, Power Assets rose 0.60 percent, Sands China sank 0.50 percent, WuXi Biologics dropped 0.39 percent, China Life Insurance shed 0.33 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) increased 0.32 percent, Ping An Insurance lost 0.25 percent, Techtronic Industries fell 0.19 percent, WH Group improved 0.15 percent, China Mengniu Dairy was up 0.13 percent and Hang Lung Properties was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher on Monday and stayed that way throughout the session, offsetting losses from the previous day.

The Dow spiked 530.70 points or 1.91 percent to finish at 28,303.46, while the NASDAQ jumped 210.00 points or 1.88 percent to end at 11,364.60 and the S&P 500 rallied 58.49 points or 1.74 percent to close at 3,419.44.

The rebound on Wall Street comes after President Donald Trump indicated he would support individual stimulus measures after calling off negotiations over a broader relief package.

Trump's tweet that he would end negotiations on a new fiscal stimulus package sent shivers through the markets on Tuesday and triggered the sell-off.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday on stimulus concerns and after data showed an increase in crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $1.45 or 3.7 percent at $40.67 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.