Hong Kong Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in consecutive trading days, advancing more than 850 points or 2.9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 25,250-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on hopes for a coronavirus treatment, with technology stocks also expected to fuel support. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index soared 353.34 points or 1.42 percent to finish at 25,244.02 after trading between 24,685.44 and 25,291.80.

Among the actives, WH Group plummeted 7.06 percent, while Wharf Real Estate skyrocketed 5.36 percent, Hang Seng Bank surged 5.17 percent, Hang Lung Properties soared 4.12 percent, BOC Hong Kong spiked 3.67 percent, AIA Group accelerated 3.03 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rallied 2.89 percent, Sino Land jumped 2.43 percent, Henderson Land climbed 2.37 percent, AAC Technologies tumbled 2.23 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical skidded 2.16 percent, Techtronic Industries dropped 1.84 percent, Power Assets perked 1.74 percent, China Life Insurance gathered 1.60 percent, CNOOC advanced 1.37 percent, Tencent Holdings added 1.36 percent, Sands China gained 1.21 percent, China Mengniu Dairy sank 1.12 percent, Ping An Insurance increased 0.97 percent, CITIC rose 0.67 percent, Galaxy Entertainment fell 0.50 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.43 percent, China Mobile was up 0.35 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) slid 0.29 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Wednesday, offsetting losses from the previous session.

The Dow climbed 289.93 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 27,976.84, while the NASDAQ surged 229.42 points or 2.13 percent to end at 11,012.24 and the S&P 500 gained 46.66 points or 1.40 percent to close at 3,380.35.

The strength on Wall Street reflected a rebound by tech stocks, which pulled back sharply in recent sessions after the NASDAQ hit a record closing high last Thursday. Big-name companies like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA) led the way higher.

Positive sentiment may also have been generated by news that the U.S. government has secured 100 million doses of Moderna's (MRNA) experimental COVID-19 vaccine in a deal valued at up to $1.525 billion.

Traders largely shrugged off a report from the Labor Department showing the biggest increase in core consumer prices in nearly thirty years.

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after industry data showed that U.S. inventories of crude fell more than analysts expected, raising hopes of a recovery in global oil demand. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $1.07 or 2.56 percent at $42.70.

