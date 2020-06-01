Hong Kong Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Monday halted the three-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 425 points or 1.8 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 23,730-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism for economic recovery following the Covid-19 measures. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Monday with gains across the board - particularly among the properties, financials, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index surged 771.05 points or 3.36 percent to finish at 23,732.52 after trading between 23,539.91 and 23,806.32.

Among the actives, Sun Hung Kai Properties skyrocketed 6.12 percent, while New World Development surged 5.63 percent, AAC Technologies soared 5.28 percent, AIA Group spiked 5.17 percent, China Mengniu Dairy accelerated 4.69 percent, CNOOC jumped 4.63 percent, Galaxy Entertainment climbed 4.59 percent, Tencent Holdings gathered 4.53 percent, CITIC perked 4.35 percent, BOC Hong Kong advanced 3.94 percent, Techtronic Industries added 3.45 percent, China Resources Land gained 3.27 percent, Hang Lung Properties and Wharf Real Estate both rose 3.19 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical increased 3.16 percent, Power Assets jumped 3.13 percent, China Life Insurance climbed 2.75 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas advanced 2.61 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 2.60 percent, China Mobile gained 2.59 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 2.00 percent, Sands China rose 1.49 percent, WH Group lost 1.20 percent and Ping An Insurance was up 1.18 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks extended last week's gains on Monday, sending the major averages to multi-month closing highs.

The Dow added 91.91 points or 0.36 percent to finish at 25,475.02, while the NASDAQ gained 62.18 points or 0.66 percent to end at 9,552.05 and the S&P 500 rose 11.42 points or 0.38 percent to close at 3,055.73.

The continued strength on Wall Street followed a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing U.S. manufacturing activity contracted at a slower rate last month. Also, the Commerce Department showed a less than expected pullback in U.S. construction spending in April.

Traders remain generally optimistic about economies reopening despite political unrest across the country following the death of George Floyd, which has forced a number of major retailers to temporarily close their stores in areas hit hard by protests.

Crude oil prices ticked lower on Monday as traders looked ahead to an upcoming meeting of the OPEC+ group as early as Thursday to discuss output. Crude for July delivery edged down $0.05 to $35.44 a barrel on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.