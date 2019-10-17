Hong Kong Stock Market May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in back-to-back trading days, advancing almost 350 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 26,850-point plateau and it's looking at another green light again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, mainly on news that a Brexit agreement may be at hand. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index advanced 184.21 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 26,848.49 after trading between 26,729.51 and 26,956.82.

Among the actives, New World Development surged 3.90 percent, while Hang Lung Properties plummeted 2.13 percent, AAC Technologies soared 2.11 percent, China Mengniu Dairy spiked 1.74 percent, China Mobile accelerated 1.46 percent, BOC Hong Kong jumped 1.32 percent, Henderson Land climbed 1.31 percent, AIA Group gathered 0.93 percent, China Life Insurance perked 0.85 percent, Sands China advanced 0.82 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties added 0.78 percent, Techtronic Industries sank 0.69 percent, CNOOC gained 0.67 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 0.65 percent, Ping An Insurance was up 0.64 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical climbed 0.60 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.55 percent, WH Group advanced 0.26 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.22 percent, Galaxy Entertainment dipped 0.10 percent and Tencent Holdings was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks fluctuated on Thursday before ending slightly higher, although buying interest was subdued.

The Dow added 23.90 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 27,025.88, while the NASDAQ added 32.67 points or 0.40 percent to 8,156.85 and the S&P 500 rose 8.26 points or 0.28 percent to 2,997.95.

Early buying interest was generated by news that U.K. and European Union negotiators have reached a last-minute Brexit deal - although it still needs to be approved by U.K. lawmakers.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve reported a bigger than expected decrease in industrial output in September, while the Commerce Department showed a sharp pullback in housing starts last month.

While these numbers raise some concerns about the health of the U.S. economy, they also increase the likelihood of another interest rate cut from the FOMC.

Crude oil prices rebounded after early weakness and settled higher Thursday, despite data showing a jump in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude futures for November ended up $0.57, or 1.1 percent at $53.93 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release unemployment numbers for September later today; in August, the jobless rate was 2.9 percent.

