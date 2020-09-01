Hong Kong Stock Market Inherits Positive Lead

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 750 points or 3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 25,180-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with technology and oil stocks expected to lead the way. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished barely higher on Tuesday as gains from the casinos were limited by weakness from the financials and oil and insurance companies, while the properties were mixed.

For the day, the index rose 7.75 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 25,184.85 after trading between 24,995.45 and 25,254.14.

Among the actives, Sun Hung Kai Properties plummeted 2.40 percent, while CITIC plunged 2.26 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tanked 1.96 percent, Galaxy Entertainment surged 1.80 percent, Tencent Holdings soared 1.60 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas tumbled 1.24 percent, CNOOC skidded 1.13 percent, New World Development retreated 0.87 percent, AAC Technologies spiked 0.82 percent, AIA Group accelerated 0.75 percent, Sands China rallied 0.73 percent, Ping An Insurance declined 0.73 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China surrendered 0.69 percent, Hang Lung Properties perked 0.69 percent, China Mengniu Dairy gathered 0.66 percent, Hengan International jumped 0.65 percent, China Mobile and Henderson Land both sank 0.65 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical dropped 0.58 percent, Sino Land shed 0.55 percent, China Life Insurance lost 0.53 percent, Power Assets fell 0.45 percent, BOC Hong Kong slid 0.23 percent, China Resources Land added 0.14 percent, Techtronic Industries eased 0.07 percent and WH Group was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Tuesday, sending the NASDAQ and S&P 500 to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 215.61 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 28,645.66m while the NASDAQ soared 164.21 points or 1.39 percent to end at 11,939.67 and the S&P 500 gained 26.34 points or 0.75 percent to close at 3,526.65.

Technology stocks saw continued strength, with Apple (AAPL) leading the sector higher after Monday's stock split. Shares of Zoom Video (ZM) also spiked after the video conferencing company reported better than expected Q2 results and raised its full-year guidance.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said manufacturing activity in the U.S. expanded at a faster rate in August. Also, the Commerce Department reported that construction spending inched up less than expected in July.

Crude oil futures settled modestly higher Tuesday ahead of weekly inventory data, giving back early gains as traders weighed demand and supply levels in the energy market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October gained $0.15 or 0.4 percent to settle at $42.76 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.