Hong Kong Stock Market Has Solid Lead

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sinking more than 550 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 21,700-point plateau although it's looking at a green light for Friday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive following a rebound in crude oil prices and optimism over stimulus from banks and governments. The European and U.S. markets were broadly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index declined 582.69 points or 2.61 percent to finish at 21,709.13 after trading between 21,139.26 and 22,380.34.

Among the actives, CK Infrastructure cratered 12.60 percent, Power Assets crashed 9.50 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) plummeted 7.51 percent, CNOOC plunged 6.84 percent, China Resources Land tumbled 5.88 percent, Sands China skidded 5.77 percent, AIA Group retreated 5.67 percent, China Life Insurance surrendered 4.88 percent, BOC Hong Kong declined 4.73 percent, Galaxy Entertainment sank 4.69 percent, Techtronic Industries soared 4.54 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical dropped 4.46 percent, AAV Technologies jumped 4.34 percent, New World Development shed 3.93 percent, Ping An Insurance lost 3.83 percent, WH Group fell 3.39 percent, Tencent Holdings gained 2.69 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China slid 2.58 percent, China Mengniu Dairy added 1.38 percent, China Mobile dipped 1.13 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 0.28 percent and CITIC eased 0.13 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests upside punctuated by continued volatility as stocks opened lower on Thursday before surging as the day progressed. Many of the gains evaporated, but the markets still ended in the green.

The Dow climbed 188.27 points or 0.95 percent to finish at 20.087.19, while the NASDAQ jumped 160.73 points or 2.30 percent to 7,150.58 and the S&P 500 added 11.29 points or 0.47 percent to 2,409.39.

The early weakness on Wall Street was chased away by bargain hunting following recent heavy losses.

Worries about outlook of energy demand subsided thanks to massive relief packages announced by global central banks and governments.

The Bank of England cut the bank rate again, to a record low on Thursday, and expanded its bond buying scheme and the targeted funding measure for small and medium businesses, extending further support to the UK economy amid the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed Thursday, earning the front month futures contracts their biggest single-day gains in percentage terms. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $4.85 or 23.8 percent at $25.22 a barrel.

