Hong Kong Stock Market Has A Red Light For Friday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, sinking more than 175 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 25,000-point plateau and it figures to open under pressure again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative, with oil and technology stocks expected to lead the way lower after sharp gains in recent weeks. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Thursday as losses from the financials and oil and insurance companies were offset by support from the casinos and a mixed picture from the property sector.

For the day, the index dropped 112.49 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 25,007.60 after trading between 24,854.58 and 25,216.02.

Among the actives, CSPC Pharmaceutical plummeted 2.81 percent, while Galaxy Entertainment surged 2.70 percent, Sands China soared 2.08 percent, Tencent Holdings plunged 2.02 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tanked 1.72 percent, AAC Technologies and Hengan International both tumbled 1.61 percent, Power Assets skidded 1.22 percent, Hang Lung Properties retreated 1.15 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties declined 1.08 percent, China Life Insurance surrendered 0.76 percent, AIA Group jumped 0.56 percent, Sino Land climbed 0.55 percent, Henderson Land sank 0.50 percent, New World Development advanced 0.50 percent, Ping An Insurance dropped 0.49 percent, BOC Hong Kong added 0.46 percent, CITIC gained 0.44 percent, China Mengniu Dairy shed 0.26 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.24 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas fell 0.18 percent, WH Group rose 0.15 percent, China Resources Land slid 0.13 percent, CNOOC dipped 0.12 percent, China Mobile eased 0.09 percent, Techtronic Industries was up 0.05 percent and Wharf Real Estate was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firmly negative as stocks showed a substantial move to the downside on Thursday as investors cashed in on recent gains.

The Dow plunged 807.77 points or 2.78 percent to finish at 28,292.73, while the NASDAQ plummeted 598.34 points or 4.96 percent to end at 11,458.10 and the S&P 500 tumbled 125.78 points or 3.51 percent to close at 3,455.06.

The sell-off on Wall Street largely reflected profit taking as traders looked to cash in on the recent strength in the markets. Stocks had been trending higher over the past several weeks, leading some analysts to suggest the recovery by the markets has been overdone.

In a marked reversal from recent sessions, tech stocks led the markets lower, as reflected by the nosedive by the NASDAQ.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week. Also, the Institute for Supply Management saw a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in service sector activity in August.

Crude oil prices recovered after an early sharp fall on Thursday but still ended in the red on concerns about the pace of economic recovery and the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $0.14 or 0.3 percent at $41.37 a barrel.

