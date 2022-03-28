Hong Kong Stock Market Has A Green Light For Tuesday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock on Monday wrote a finish to the two-day slide in which it had stumbled nearly 750 points or 3.3 percent. The Hang Seng now sits just above the 21,680-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with technology stocks expected to lead the way higher. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the properties, technology stocks and oil companies.

For the day, the index spiked 280.09 points or 1.31 percent to finish at 21,684.97 after trading between 21,202.69 and 21,790.97. Among the actives, AAC Technologies surged 4.94 percent, while AIA Group rose 0.31 percent, Alibaba Group rallied 3.45 percent, Alibaba Health Info spiked 3.74 percent, ANTA Sports stumbled 1.33 percent, China Life Insurance slid 0.50 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tumbled 1.93 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) soared 4.04 percent, China Resources Land fell 0.83 percent, CITIC sank 1.03 percent, CNOOC jumped 3.70 percent, Country Garden strengthened 1.54 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical dipped 0.33 percent, Galaxy Entertainment dropped 0.98 percent, Hang Lung Properties added 0.63 percent, Henderson Land lost 0.89 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas retreated 1.54 percent, JD.com declined 1.75 percent, Li Ning weakened 1.30 percent, Longfor shed 0.90 percent, Meituan skyrocketed 11.56 percent, New World Development eased 0.31 percent, Techtronic Industries slumped 1.04 percent, Xiaomi Corporation gained 0.42 percent, WuXi Biologics climbed 2.28 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off early sluggishness and picked up steam later in the day, ending near session highs.

The Dow advanced 94.65 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 34,955.89, while the NASDAQ surged 185.60 points or 1.31 percent to close at 14,354.90 and the S&P 500 gained 32.46 points or 0.71 percent to end at 4,575.52.

The late rally on Wall Street was fueled largely by technology stocks, despite the rising prospects of aggressive monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve to rein in inflation.

In geopolitical news, Russia and Ukraine are set to resume diplomatic talks later today in Turkey. Russia has reportedly signaled that it may scale down its war and aims to concentrate on eastern Ukraine.

Crude oil prices fell on Monday amid concerns about outlook for energy demand from the world's largest oil importer after Shanghai announced fresh lockdowns to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections in the country. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down by $7.94 or 7 percent at $105.96 a barrel.

