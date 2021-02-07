Hong Kong Stock Market Has A Green Light For Monday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one day after it had ended the three-day winning streak in which it had surged almost 1,050 points or 3.7 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 29,290-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on good economic data, solid earnings news and an uptick in the price of crude oil. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and casinos, while the technology and property stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index advanced 175.18 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 29,288.68 after trading between 29,184.09 and 29,495.64.

Among the actives, Galaxy Entertainment skyrocketed 6.29 percent, while Techtronic Industries surged 4.18 percent, Sands China soared 4.09 percent, WuXi Biologics spiked 3.16 percent, China Mengniu Dairy accelerated 3.09 percent, ANTA Sports rallied 2.76 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical plunged 2.75 percent, AIA Group jumped 2.20 percent, China Resources Land climbed 2.16 percent, Alibaba Group tanked 1.60 percent, Wharf Real Estate gathered 1.45 percent, Xiaomi Corporation tumbled 1.27 percent, Hengan International skidded 0.83 percent, CNOOC perked 0.83 percent, Power Assets retreated 0.72 percent, Ping An Insurance declined 0.65 percent, China Life Insurance surrendered 0.49 percent, AAC Technologies sank 0.36 percent, CITIC advanced 0.33 percent, Henderson Land dropped 0.32 percent, New World Development shed 0.28 percent, BOC Hong Kong added 0.22 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.21 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas fell 0.18 percent, Meituan rose 0.10 percent and China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened higher on Friday and largely remained that way, extending recent gains.

The Dow added 92.38 points or 0.30 percent to finish at 31,148.24, while the NASDAQ gained 78.55 points or 0.57 percent to end at 13,856.30 and the S&P 500 rose 15.09 points or 0.39 percent to close at 3,886.83. For the week, the Dow added 3.9 percent, the NASDAQ surged 6 percent and the S&P spiked 4.6 percent.

The continued strength on Wall Street came after the Labor Department reported a modest rebound in employment in January.

Traders may see the uptick in employment as a goldilocks situation as the modest increase offsets concerns of a prolonged slump but also suggests the economy could benefit from more fiscal stimulus.

The markets continued to benefit from upbeat news on the earnings front, with Ford (F), Estée Lauder (EL), Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Gilead Sciences (GILD) all moving higher after reporting their quarterly results.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday on hopes energy demand will increase as the vaccination drive picks up momentum, and on output cuts by the oil cartel. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $0.62 or 1.1 percent at $56.85 a barrel.

