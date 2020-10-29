Hong Kong Stock Market Has A Green Light

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 330 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 24,590-point plateau although it's expected to halt its slide on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, with earnings optimism tempered by worsening coronavirus. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financials, properties, casinos and oil companies.

For the day, the index lost 122.30 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 24,586.60 after trading between 24,258.56 and 24,678.90.

Among the actives, WH Group plummeted 5.10 percent, while China Life Insurance plunged 3.09 percent, Sands China tanked 2.28 percent, Techtronic Industries surged 2.24 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties soared 2.07 percent, China Mobile tumbled 1.94 percent, Xiaomi spiked 1.87 percent, Ping An Insurance skidded 1.83 percent, Alibaba Group retreated 1.56 percent, CNOOC declined 1.52 percent, WuXi Biologics surrendered 1.43 percent, AIA Group sank 1.31 percent, Hengan International jumped 1.24 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 0.88 percent, China Mengniu Dairy climbed 0.52 percent, Power Assets shed 0.50 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical gained 0.48 percent, Galaxy Entertainment lost 0.47 percent, China Resources Land added 0.47 percent, BOC Hong Kong fell 0.46 percent, Henderson Land, Hong Kong & China Gas and AAC Technologies all slid 0.36 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) was down 0.33 percent, Hang Lung Properties rose 0.22 percent and CITIC was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as bargain hunters fueled a significant rebound on Thursday, recovering for the major selloff a day earlier.

The Dow gained 139.16 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 26,659.11, while the NASDAQ soared 180.72 points or 1.64 percent to end at 11,185.59 and the S&P 500 jumped 39.08 points or 1.19 percent to close at 3,310.11.

The jump by the tech-heavy NASDAQ was led by Facebook (FB), with the social media spiking by 4.9 percent ahead of the release of its third quarter results. Tech giants Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) also moved sharply higher ahead of their quarterly results.

The strength on Wall Street also followed a Commerce Department report showing a stronger than expected rebound by the U.S. economy in the third quarter. Adding to the positive sentiment, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level since before the coronavirus-induced lockdowns last week.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Thursday on concerns for the outlook of energy demand due to a renewed surge in coronavirus cases and tighter lockdown measures in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $1.22 or 3.3 percent at $36.17 a barrel, the lowest settlement in nearly five months.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will see advance Q3 numbers for gross domestic product later today; in Q2, GDP was down 0.1 percent on quarter and 9.0 percent on year.

