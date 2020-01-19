Hong Kong Stock Market Has A Green Light

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has tracked higher in consecutive trading days, gathering more than 275 points or 0.9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 29,050-point plateau and it's called higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to solid economic data from the world's largest economies. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the properties and oil companies and mixed performances from the financials and insurance stocks.

For the day, the index climbed 173.42 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 29,056.42 after trading between 28,813.13 and 29,101.15.

Among the actives, CSPC Pharmaceutical skyrocketed 7.50 percent, while Ping An Insurance surged 4.30 percent, Hengan International plummeted 2.66 percent, WH Group soared 2.45 percent, China Resources Land accelerated 2.19 percent, BOC Hong Kong spiked 2.12 percent, Techtronic Industries jumped 2.05 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gathered 1.79 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tumbled 1.68 percent, AAC Technologies perked 1.48 percent, Sands China climbed 1.01 percent, Sino Land advanced 0.86 percent, New World Development added 0.73 percent, China Life Insurance dropped 0.68 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical gained 0.64 percent, CNOOC rose 0.60 percent, CITIC sank 0.39 percent, China Mobile increased 0.30 percent, Tencent Holdings shed 0.25 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 0.17 percent, AIA Group eased 0.06 percent and Galaxy Entertainment was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks fluctuated Friday but still inched higher, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 50.46 points or 0.17 percent to 29,348, while the NASDAQ gained 31.81 points or 0.34 percent to 9,388.94 and the S&P 500 rose 12.81 points or 0.39 percent to 3,329.62. For the week, the Sow added1.8 percent, the NASDAQ gained 2.3 percent and the S&P rose 2 percent.

The continued strength on Wall Street was widely attributed to Chinese GDP data even though the latest report showed China's economy grew at the slowest pace since 1990. But the GDP growth matched estimates, which suggested the impact of the U.S.-China trade war wasn't worse than feared.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department noted a substantial increase in U.S. housing starts in December. Also, the Federal Reserve observed a modest pullback in U.S. industrial production last month.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled near the flat line Friday as traders weighed demand and supply position in the market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended at $58.54 a barrel, gaining 2 cents for the session after peaking earlier at $58.98 a barrel. For the week, crude oil futures shed about 0.8 percent.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will see December data for unemployment later today; in November, the jobless rate was 3.2 percent.

