Hong Kong Stock Market Has A Green Light

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 70 points or 0.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 26,890-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm on continued optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financials, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index advanced 223.87 points or 0.84 percent to finish at 26,891.26 after trading between 26,762.70 and 27,005.68.

Among the actives, AIA Group surged 3.68 percent, while Hang Lung Properties soared 2.61 percent, Galaxy Entertainment spiked 2.39 percent, WH Group accelerated 2.22 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.80 percent, Tencent Holdings jumped 1.71 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical climbed 1.20 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 1.08 percent, Sands China gathered 0.91 percent, CNOOC perked 0.83 percent, China Life Insurance added 0.82 percent, New World Development shed 0.72 percent, China Mobile gained 0.62 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 0.39 percent, Ping An Insurance was up 0.22 percent and BOC Hong Kong and CLP Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 touching a record closing high.

The Dow added 132.66 points or 0.49 percent to end at 27,090.72, while the NASDAQ gained 82.87 points or 1.01 percent to 8,325.99 and the S&P 500 rose 16.87 points or 0.56 percent to 3,039.42.

The strength on Wall Street came amid continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks as well as news that the European Union has granted the U.K.'s request for a Brexit deadline extension. The move by the EU, which delays Brexit until January 31, was widely expected but still removes the risk of a damaging no-deal split on Thursday.

The end of a 40-day strike at auto giant General Motors (GM) added to the positive sentiment, as members of the United Auto Workers union approved a new four-year contract.

Crude oil prices retreated on Monday, snapping a four-day winning streak on worries about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.85 or 1.5 percent at $55.81 a barrel.

