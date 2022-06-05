Hong Kong Stock Market Expected To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Friday's holiday for the Dragon Boat Festival, the Hong Kong stock market had moved lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 330 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 21,080-point plateau and it's expected to open lower again on Monday,

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on pessimism over the outlook for interest rates following a stronger than expected jobs report from the United States. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financials, properties, oil companies and technology stocks.

For the day, the index sank 212.81 points or 1.00 percent to finish at 21,082.13 after trading between 20,884.16 and 21,115.78.

Among the actives, Alibaba Group declined 2.43 percent, while Alibaba Health Info weakened 2.00 percent, ANTA Sports surrendered 3.21 percent, China Life Insurance dipped 0.66 percent, China Mengniu Dairy sank 1.36 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) slipped 0.80 percent, China Resources Land tumbled 3.23 percent, CITIC slid 0.90 percent, CNOOC shed 1.31 percent, Country Garden skidded 1.99 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical plummeted 5.20 percent, Galaxy Entertainment was down 0.48 percent, Hang Lung Properties plunged 5.08 percent, Henderson Land tanked 4.14 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas eased 0.11 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gave away 0.85 percent, JD.com fell 1.25 percent, Lenovo slumped 2.10 percent, Li Ning stumbled 2.04 percent, Meituan lost 1.26 percent, New World Development cratered 3.96 percent, Techtronic Industries retreated 2.26 percent, Xiaomi Corporation dropped 1.64 percent, WuXi Biologics added 0.26 percent and AAC Technologies was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened deep in the red on Friday and remained that way throughout the session.

The Dow tumbled 348.60 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 32,899.70, while the NASDAQ plunged 304.17 points or 2.47 percent to close at 12,012.73 and the S&P 500 sank 68.28 points or 1.63 percent to end at 4,108.54.

For the week, the Dow slid 0.9 percent, the NASDAQ lost 1 percent and the S&P fell 1.2 percent.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came as traders cashed in after a stronger than expected jobs report offset the faint hopes that the Federal Reserve might slow its planned pace of interest rate hikes.

In other economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said growth in U.S. service sector activity slowed slightly more than expected in May.

Crude oil prices climbed higher Friday on expectations of increased demand even as OPEC decided to increase output. Stronger than expected U.S. non-farm payroll employment in May also offered support. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended higher by $2.00 or 1.7 percent at $118.87 a barrel.

