Hong Kong Stock Market Expected To Open In The Green On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market rebounded on Wednesday, one day after snapping the two-day winning streak in which it had picked up more than 110 points or 0.7 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 16,620-point plateau and it's predicted to open to the upside again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic as traders look to add window dressing ahead of the year's end. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and technology companies, while the property sector was mixed.

For the day, the index surged 284.43 points or 1.74 percent to finish at 16,624.84 after trading between 16,439.26 and 16,673.57.

Among the actives, Alibaba Group accelerated 2.71 percent, while Alibaba Health Info lost 0.51 percent, ANTA Sports retreated 1.49 percent, China Life Insurance collected 1.03 percent, China Mengniu Dairy and Techtronic Industries both gained 0.65 percent, China Resources Land rose 0.19 percent, CITIC soared 3.52 percent, CNOOC spiked 3.22 percent, Country Garden slumped 0.82 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical improved 1.31 percent, Galaxy Entertainment fell 0.35 percent, Henderson Land increased 1.08 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas added 1.04 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 1.63 percent, JD.com advanced 1.32 percent, Lenovo surged 3.69 percent, Li Ning sank 0.61 percent, Meituan rallied 2.22 percent, New World Development strengthened 1.87 percent, Xiaomi Corporation skyrocketed 4.08 percent, WuXi Biologics jumped 2.04 percent and Hang Lung Properties and CK Infrastructure were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mildly positive as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday, slipped in and out of the red before finishing with modest gains.

The Dow climbed 111.19 points or 0.30 percent to finish at a record 37,656.52, while the NASDAQ added 24.60 points or 0.16 percent to close at 15,099.18 and the S&P 500 rose 6.83 points or 0.14 percent to end at 4,781.58.

The uptick by stocks came as treasury yields moved notably lower over the course of the session, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note falling to its lowest level in five months.

Treasury yields saw further downside after the Treasury Department revealed this month's auction of $58 billion worth of five-year notes attracted average demand.

The decrease in treasury yields has added to optimism about the outlook for interest rates, generating renewed buying interest on Wall Street.

Oil prices fell Wednesday on reports that shipping companies have resumed travel via the Suez Canal and Red Sea again after a geopolitical pause. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February sank $1.46 or 1.9 percent at $74.11 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will see November fata for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In October, imports were up 2.6 percent on month and exports rose 1.4 percent for a trade deficit of HKD25.8 billion.

