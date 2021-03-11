Hong Kong Stock Market Expected To Open In The Green On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, advancing almost 850 points or 3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 29,380-point plateau and it's tipped to open higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with support expected from the oil and technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the casinos and oil and technology stocks.

For the day, the index soared 478.09 points or 1.65 percent to finish at 29,385.61 after trading between 28,893.21 and 29,412.42.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies gathered 2.14 percent, while AIA Group climbed 1.00 percent, Alibaba Group dropped 0.35 percent, ANTA Sports rallied 4.20 percent, BOC Hong Kong sank 0.70 percent, China Life Insurance eased 0.12 percent, China Mengniu Dairy accelerated 5.37 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) jumped 1.17 percent, China Resources Land tumbled 1.25 percent, CITIC plunged 1.32 percent, CNOOC jumped 3.10 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical skyrocketed 10.91 percent, Galaxy Entertainment was up 0.07 percent, Hang Lung Properties climbed 2.41 percent, Henderson Land rose 0.15 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas fell 0.17 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.72 percent, Meituan surged 8.71 percent, New World Development perked 1.51 percent, Ping An Insurance advanced 0.51 percent, Sands China added 0.26 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties skidded 1.09 percent, Techtronic Industries spiked 6.01 percent, Xiaomi Corporation gained 0.23 percent and WuXi Biologics soared 7.34 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher and picked up steam as the day progressed, with the Dow and S&P hitting fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 188.57 points or 0.58 percent to finish at 32,485.59, while the NASDAQ surged 329.84 points or 2.52 percent to end at 13,398.67 and the S&P 500 spiked 40.53 points or 1.04 percent to close at 3,939.34.

Technology stocks helped lead the way higher amid continued bargain hunting, which led to the NASDAQ's biggest single-day gain since last November on Tuesday.

The markets also benefited from optimism about the impact of more fiscal stimulus after the House passed a $1.9 trillion relief package, which President Joe Biden has signed into law.

Buying interest may also have been generated by a report from the Labor Department showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell to a four-month low last week.

Crude oil futures moved sharply higher on Thursday, extending the rebound seen in the previous session amid optimism about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate jumped $1.58 or 2.45 percent to $66.02 per barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will see Q4 numbers for industrial production later today; in the three months prior, industrial production sank 7.4 percent on year.

