Hong Kong Stock Market Expected To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Monday snapped the two-day losing streak in which it had stumbled more than 330 points or 1.6 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 21,650-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild support thanks to bargain hunting and supported by crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were modestly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the technology stocks, oil companies and financials, while the properties were mixed.

For the day, the index surged 571.77 points or 2.71 percent to finish at 21,653.90 after trading between 21,030.07 and 21,691.92.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies added 0.81 percent, while Alibaba Group accelerated 5.04 percent, Alibaba Health Info increased 2.81 percent, ANTA Sports soared 7.27 percent, China Life Insurance collected 2.17 percent, China Mengniu Dairy improved 3.14 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 1.88 percent, China Resources Land fell 0.14 percent, CITIC rose 0.23 percent, CNOOC was up 1.33 percent, Country Garden gained 2.03 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical shed 0.27 percent, Galaxy Entertainment gathered 2.54 percent, Hang Lung Properties rallied 3.76 percent, Henderson Land lost 0.16 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas rose 1.47 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.65 percent, JD.com jumped 4.70 percent, Lenovo climbed 3.21 percent, Li Ning spiked 5.58 percent, Meituan surged 9.93 percent, New World Development strengthened 3.78 percent, Techtronic Industries added 2.11 percent, Xiaomi Corporation advanced 3.18 percent and WuXi Biologics skyrocketed 10.35 percent.

The lead from Wall Street ends up positive as the major averages opened sharply higher on Monday but faded throughout the session, although they still managed to finish with mild gains.

The Dow added 16.08 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 32,915.78, while the NASDAQ gained 48.64 points or 0.40 percent to close at 12,061.37 and the S&P 500 rose 12.89 points or 0.31 percent to end at 4,121.43.

The early strength on Wall Street came as traders picked up stocks at reduced levels following the sharp pullback last Friday.

Strength in overseas markets has carried over on to Wall Street amid reports of a possible U.S. tariff cut on Chinese goods.

But traders may be reluctant to take long positions ahead of consumer price inflation data due out later in the week. The numbers will be in the spotlight as traders focus on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening.

Crude oil futures pared early gains and settled lower on Monday after Saudi Arabia substantially raised crude prices for July. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended lower by $0.37 or 0.3 percent at $118.50 after climbing to $121 a barrel earlier in the session.

