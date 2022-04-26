Hong Kong Stock Market Expected To Hand Back Tuesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Tuesday ended the five-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 1,650 points or 7.8 percent. The Hang Seng now rests just above the 19,930-point plateau although it's tipped to open in the red on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on inflation and treasury yield concerns. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the casinos, weakness from the oil and property stocks and a mixed performance from the technology companies.

For the day, the index improved 65.37 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 19,934.71 after trading between 19,858.36 and 20,258.64.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies jumped 3.94 percent, while Alibaba Group rallied 3.73 percent, Alibaba Health Info climbed 3.09 percent, ANTA Sports added 2.12 percent, China Life Insurance tanked 2.80 percent, China Mengniu Dairy gained 1.43 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) declined 1.30 percent, China Resources Land eased 0.14 percent, CITIC retreated 0.99 percent, CNOOC plunged 3.92 percent, Country Garden and Meituan both spiked 4.83 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical lost 1.00 percent, Galaxy Entertainment advanced 2.20 percent, Hang Lung Properties tumbled 1.59 percent, Henderson Land sank 0.61 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas dropped 0.68 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stumbled 1.07 percent, JD.com soared 5.68 percent, Lenovo plummeted 4.16 percent, Li Ning strengthened 2.70 percent, New World Development skidded 0.98 percent, Techtronic Industries surged 5.76 percent, Xiaomi Corporation slumped 0.55 percent and WuXi Biologics accelerated 3.45 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and the losses only accelerated as the day progressed.

The Dow plummeted 809.28 points or 2.38 percent to finish at 33,240.18, while the NASAQ tumbled 514.11 points or 3.95 percent to close at 12,490.74 and the S&P 500 dropped 120.92 points or 2.81 percent to end at 4,175.20.

The sell-off on Wall Street came as elevated inflation, rising treasury yields and the ongoing war in Ukraine continued to weigh on investors as they digest the latest earnings news.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods rebounded in March. The Commerce Department also noted a steep drop in U.S. new home sales in March. And the Conference Board reported a mild decrease in U.S. consumer confidence in April.

Crude oil prices moved higher Tuesday as concerns about outlook for energy demand eased after the Chinese central bank said that it would support small businesses and industries affected by the pandemic. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $3.16 or 3.2 percent at $101.70 a barrel.

