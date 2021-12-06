Hong Kong Stock Market Due For Support On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, tumbling almost 440 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 23,350-point plateau although it may find traction on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on easing virus concerns and surging crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the technology stocks and casinos, while the properties and oil companies were mixed.

For the day, the index plummeted 417.31 points or 1.76 percent to finish at 23,349.38 after trading between 23,314.97 and 23,628.30.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies tumbled 3.73 percent, while AIA Group lost 0.80 percent, Alibaba Group plunged 5.61 percent, Alibaba Health Info tanked 4.16 percent, ANTA Sports weakened 2.67 percent, China Life Insurance was down 0.30 percent, China Mengniu Dairy dipped 0.34 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 0.54 percent, China Resources Land added 0.90 percent, CITIC jumped 1.37 percent, CNOOC rose 0.13 percent, Country Garden gained 0.76 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical retreated 3.45 percent, Galaxy Entertainment slumped 2.36 percent, Hang Lung Properties and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China both advanced 0.92 percent, Henderson Land eased 0.15 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas shed 1.01 percent, Li Ning skidded 3.43 percent, Longfor dropped 1.45 percent, Meituan surrendered 3.65 percent, New World Development slipped 0.32 percent, Sands China sank 2.29 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties slid 0.37 percent, Techtronic Industries declined 3.55 percent, Xiaomi Corporation stumbled 2.75 percent and WuXi Biologics plummeted 7.07 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as the major averages opened mostly higher on Monday and accelerated as the day progressed.

The Dow surged 646.95 points or 1.87 percent to finish at 35,227.03, while the NASDAQ advanced 139.68 points or 0.93 percent to end at 15,225.15 and the S&P 500 gained 53.24 points or 1.17 percent to close at 4,591.67.

The strength on Wall Street partly reflected easing concerns about the Omicron variant of the coronavirus amid indications the new strain causes milder symptoms.

President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN it is too early to make definitive statements but said early signals regarding the severity of Omicron are encouraging.

Meanwhile, the jump by the Dow comes amid standout gains by Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), Boeing (BA) and Intel (INTC).

Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Monday as Saudi Arabia's Aramco hiked prices of crude exported to Asia and the U.S. and amid easing concerns about Omicron. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for surged $3.23 or 4.9 percent at $69.49 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.