Hong Kong Stock Market Due For Support On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, plunging more than 500 points or 2.1 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 23,235-point plateau although it's expected to open higher on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with technology stocks expected to lead the markets higher amidst bargain hunting. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were sharply higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the casinos, financials and insurance companies, while the properties and oil stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index dropped 75.65 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 23,235.42 after trading between 23,124.25 and 23,495.26.

Among the actives, CSPC Pharmaceutical plummeted 2.88 percent, while China Resources Land plunged 2.59 percent, WuXi Biologics tanked 2.53 percent, CITIC tumbled 2.24 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) and Hong Kong & China Gas both surged 1.62 percent, Techtronic Industries soared 1.43 percent, AIA Group spiked 1.30 percent, AAC Technologies skidded 1.19 percent, Sands China retreated 1.16 percent, Alibaba declined 1.15 percent, China Mengniu Dairy accelerated 0.98 percent, WH Group surrendered 0.94 percent, CNOOC sank 0.93 percent, China Mobile gathered 0.80 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 0.75 percent, Xiaomi shed 0.60 percent, China Life Insurance lost 0.58 percent, New World Development perked 0.54 percent, Henderson Land advanced 0.52 percent, Hang Lung Properties and Sun Hung Kai Properties both fell 0.51 percent, Galaxy Entertainment slid 0.48 percent, Ping An Insurance and Power Assets both dipped 0.12 percent and BOC Hong Kong was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a lack of direction early Friday but surged in the afternoon to finish solidly higher.

The Dow jumped 358.56 points or 1.34 percent to finish at 27,173.96, while the NASDAQ spiked 241.26 points or 2.26 percent to end at 10,913.56 and the S&P 500 climbed 51.87 points or 1.60 percent to close at 3,298.46. For the week, the Dow fell 1.7 percent, the NASDAQ rose 1.1 percent and the S&P was down 0.6 percent.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came as technology stocks moved higher, rebounding from recent weakness. Big-name tech stocks like Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) posted significant gains on the day.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington amid reports House Democrats plan to unveil a new $2.4 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The price tag for the bill is $1 trillion less than a stimulus package the House passed back in May but may still be too high for Republicans.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a much smaller than expected increase in durable goods orders in August.

Crude oil prices eased on Friday, weighed down by concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to rising coronavirus cases and fresh lockdown measures. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $0.06 or 0.2 percent at $40.25 a barrel. WTI Crude oil futures shed 2.6 percent for the week.

